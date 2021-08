Scottie Barnes' sales pitch to the Toronto Raptors was simple: draft me because I'll bring the defensive intensity that you're looking for. It's not hard to see why the Raptors — an organization that prides itself on its defense — have reportedly become so enthralled with Barnes. He is exactly the kind of player Toronto and Nick Nurse have fallen in love with. He's 6-foot-7 with a crazy 7-foot-2.75 wingspan and can guard just about anyone on the basketball court. Pairing that kind of length with OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam is certainly something to get excited about.