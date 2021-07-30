Selby Gardens Dreams New Framework for Mid-Century Painters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Since it’s part of my job to know about all the latest launches from home decor brands, I’d say I’m pretty well versed in what’s out there —but I’m always looking to discover more. That’s why when I stumble into a reasonably-priced store I’ve never seen before or hear about a brand that’s creating stylish, quality pieces that don’t cost a small fortune, I’m all about it. My latest discovery? The furniture brand Castlery, which checks both of those boxes. If you’re a fan of West Elm or CB2, Castlery carries pieces that have the look of both, but, in general, cost less.