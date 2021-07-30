Cancel
Visual Art

Selby Gardens Dreams New Framework for Mid-Century Painters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Radiah Lovette Harper, guest curator with Selby Botanical Gardens, the term “highwaymen” felt a little narrow. Arts collector and writer Jim Fitch coined the term in the mid-90s to describe a group of 26 Black mid-century artists who sold their work door-to-door in cities along the A1A highway on Florida’s East coast. The artists were largely self-taught, sold their paintings wet out of the trunks of their cars and, ultimately, found an audience that allowed them to forgo work in the citrus groves where many Black Floridians were expected to work.

Herald Tribune

Who were the Florida Highwaymen? Selby Gardens show reveals dreamers and artists

“We Dream a World: African American Landscape Painters of Mid-Century Florida, The Highwaymen” is the heavyweight title of a dreamy exhibition at Selby Botanical Gardens. Curated by Radiah Lovette Harper, it showcases work by a small band of 20th-century, African-American landscape painters. Their legacy is a proud chapter in the Sunshine State’s artistic history. Or a shameful one, depending on who writes the story.
