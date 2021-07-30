Selby Gardens Dreams New Framework for Mid-Century Painters
For Radiah Lovette Harper, guest curator with Selby Botanical Gardens, the term “highwaymen” felt a little narrow. Arts collector and writer Jim Fitch coined the term in the mid-90s to describe a group of 26 Black mid-century artists who sold their work door-to-door in cities along the A1A highway on Florida’s East coast. The artists were largely self-taught, sold their paintings wet out of the trunks of their cars and, ultimately, found an audience that allowed them to forgo work in the citrus groves where many Black Floridians were expected to work.www.srqmagazine.com
