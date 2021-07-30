2020 Tokyo Olympics: Watch Team USA, South Africa Swimmers Embrace in Pool After Thrilling Race
Sportsmanship has been the name of the game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And that was the case yet again on day seven. South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won a thrilling race on Thursday evening to win the Olympic gold medal. And in doing so, she also broke the world record in the Women’s 200-meter Breaststroke Final with a stunning time of 2:18.95. Finishing in second place and earning a silver medal was Team USA’s, Lilly King. Meanwhile, Team USA’s Annie Lazor rounded out the top three, earning herself a bronze medal.outsider.com
