Get Down on an All You Can Eat Fish Fry at Venezia Restaurant & Bar

You don't technically have to have a room at Wyndham Hotel Venezia's resort-style boutique property in order to visit and dine in at the Venezia Restaurant & Bar inside. On Fridays, head on over to the hotel restaurant for lunch or dinner and enjoy Visit Sarasota's favorite local deal: All You Can Eat Fish Fry. For $10.95, you'll taste buds and wallet will get a deal worth savoring — featuring Atlantic cold water haddock, crispy french fries, homemade coleslaw and hush puppies. Though the promo states fish "fry," diners can have Chef Patrick cook the haddock any way — whether fried, grilled or blackened. And if you get there between 4pm and 6pm, be sure to enjoy happy hour specials of 50% off domestic drafts, well drinks and house wines. What better Friday afternoon than an endless basket of fried fish and chips with a pint of some good ol' Florida beer?