Korean archer An San, who recently won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, also became a successful MAMAMOO fan!. At the Tokyo Olympics, people noticed that one of the badges on An San’s shirt was a radish badge that symbolized MOOMOOs, MAMAMOO’s fandom. This caught the attention of none other than MAMAMOO’s leader, Solar, who posted a photo of An San and her badge on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “When you return to Korea, I want to pick you up and run away.” (This is a saying that basically means the other person is particularly cute or adorable.)