Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jalen Green and a Bold Rockets’ Draft Haul — Tilman Fertitta’s Team Instantly Becomes Infinitely More Intriguing, and That’s a Start

By Chris Baldwin
papercitymag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets are wishing upon a star with the selection of Jalen Green with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. Jalen Green is already adept at creating buzz. The 19-year-old who becomes the new face of Tilman Fertitta’s Houston Rockets (ready or not) stole the fashion show at the NBA Draft with his sparkling silver and gray Balmain suit. His sheer athleticism and viral dunks have already made him the darling of hoop fans who worship at the altar of highlights.

www.papercitymag.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tilman Fertitta
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Josh Christopher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Bold Rockets#The Houston Rockets#The Nba Draft#Arizona State#Stone#University Of Houston#The Los Angeles Clippers#The New York Knicks#All Star#Max#Los Angeles#The G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

What is Jalen Green’s net worth?

JALEN Green is a rising young talent who is expected to be drafted to the NBA in 2021. After graduating high school in California, Green had a big decision to make. Jalen Green was born in California on February 9, 2002. By the time Green was in sixth grade, he...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Details On Jalen Green’s Workout With The Pistons

While it may seem like Cade Cummingham is is the clear-cut choice to go No. 1 overall in the draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons haven’t quite made a decision on who they will take. The team is doing their due diligence on Jalen Green and Evan Mobley in preparation of making a final determination.
NBASporting News

2021 NBA Draft: Who are the most intriguing teams in this year's NBA Draft?

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost here, set for Thursday, July 29. This tentpole event is monumental for a handful of NBA franchises looking to brighten their future, with some hoping to take a step closer to contending for a title and others aiming to find a franchise cornerstone or promising complementary piece in a rebuild.
NBAKMPH.com

Jalen Green becomes highest drafted player from Central Valley

"In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets select Jalen Green from Merced, California." On Thursday, July 29th, 2021, Adam Silver granted Green's childhood wish of making it to the NBA. A memorable moment for multiple reasons; Jalen Green now holds the record for highest draft pick from the Central...
NBAThe Sun US

Who is Jalen Green’s girlfriend Breah Hicks?

JALEN Green is the rising star from the NBA G League looking to make his NBA debut. Green is looking to secure a contract from the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. Outside of playing basketball, Green spends his time with his new girlfriend Breah Hicks. Hicks is a model who is...
NBAvgr.com

NBA 2K21 MyTeam Next Packs Add Draft Stars Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and More

The next group of futures stars has officially arrived in NBA 2K’s MyTeam. On the day of the 2021 NBA Draft, 2K unveiled their NBA 2K21 MyTeam Next packs. Inside these packs, gamers have a shot to pick up top picks Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Evan Mobley. There’s also a brand new 2K Locker Code for a chance to maybe get one of these new stars into those MyTeam lineups.
NBANew York Post

Behind Jalen Green’s unique journey to the top of the 2021 NBA Draft

Jalen Green had finally landed on the decision, so, cracking his knuckles and grinning, he approached his mom. It was April 2020, and while his mom Bree Purganan was watching TV in their Fresno, Calif. apartment, the potential top pick of the 2021 NBA Draft ventured out of his bedroom and dropped the news.
NBAUSA Today

Bottom line for Evan Mobley: He avoided the Rockets and Tilman Fertitta

Would it have been better for USC’s Evan Mobley if he had gone to the Toronto Raptors than to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021 NBA draft? Probably… but Mobley avoided the Houston Rockets, which makes him a draft-night winner. Some will say that the Rockets have built an electric...
NBAtheundefeated.com

The future is bright for Houston’s No. 2 NBA draft pick Jalen Green

At 17 years old, Jalen Green showed a commitment to basketball that impressed his coaches. Three times a week, he began his day at 4:30 a.m. to drive 55 miles from Napa California, to Dublin, California, for a 6 a.m. workout with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. After the workout, Green drove back to Napa in time for class at Napa Christian. And after the school day, he went to practice for two hours with the Prolific Prep Academy’s basketball program.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 1

Community Policy