Notice is hereby given that the Board of Adjustment and Appeals of Brunswick Township will hold a public hearing and meet on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Brunswick Town Hall on the application of Sarah Larson, 1721 – 117th Avenue, Ogilvie, MN, for a Variance to build a garage with less than required setbacks. Location of the property is in Section 29 of Brunswick Township, Kanabec County, Minnesota.