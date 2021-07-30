Cancel
Ohio State

Repairing the damage done to mental health

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

It seems more and more studies are confirming what we already knew regarding the toll taken on our collective mental wellbeing during the pandemic. An Ohio State University study of adolescent males showed worsened mental health between March and June 2020, including 32% reporting worsened mood, 33% increased anxiety, 25% increased thoughts of suicide, 25% reported used of substances and 75% reporting one mental or behavioral health symptom in the last 30 days (before June 2020.) One school district in Ohio reported 84 students hospitalized due to mental health issues during the pandemic, according to an Ohio Capital Journal report. Though that particular study focused on males, other studies have shown the pandemic having a negative impact on females as well. The OSU study included 8% who were Black, while also noting 3/4 of those surveyed lived in households with an income of more than $50,000. In other words, mental health issues know no sex, race, age or social status. Mental health concerns affect everyone.

