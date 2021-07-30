Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Letters: Workers' wisdom, Slaughterhouse spending

By Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommentator Christine Flowers recently wrote a whiny column where she dreamed up what she thinks others are thinking, then criticized them for those thoughts. There is a worker shortage, so she leaped to the conclusion that workers are lazy. Such lazy thinking!. Real life is far more complicated. Perhaps something...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Johnson City, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouses#Bacteria#Covid#The American Rescue Plan#Waterways#Spd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Nursing homes should require workers to be vaccinated

Regarding "VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers" (July 26): I have a 92-year-old friend, a wonderful, astute, vibrant, lady with whom I meet daily on Zoom. She lives in a nursing facility here in the St. Louis area. It seems the home either cannot, or will not, require its staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. As a result, even though every resident is vaccinated, the home is continually going into lockdown because staff members keep bringing the virus into the facility. They won't be vaccinated, and the residents sacrifice visitation rights for two weeks of their life each time.
John Day, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Letter: Tax and spend mentality

The John Day town hall meeting was a love fest proposing their “tax and spend" mentality the Biden administration is forcing on us. The pawns in this scenario of an additional levy are our police force. It alarms me the police did not fight for it as a safety issue while in the budget process. No one wants to defund the police, but the JD administration has already done that in total disregard to its citizens. Safety is the primary function of any government (police and fire). To cover the cost overrun of the fire hall, the city transferred funds from the water fund for a loan to be paid back by the JDFD and JDRFD for this mistake. Now this levy is an attempt to force more debt on citizens for the police. Both have been ignored and are being used as collateral to tax and spend. The city has already been given, in the past two years, by taxpayers in Grant County through the URA (Urban Renewal Ponzi scam) a whopping $84,257. This program takes away the future increases in value to the taxing districts and gives to the city for incentives. It gives the city the authority to move boundaries to their liking, and the city can charge the program $30,000 in administrative fees. Their snipes of the Grant County Court were heard and will be met with. In all programs they come up with a substantial opposition effort. It robs from the poor and gives to the rich. The next scam to cover is the greenhouse failure. The city manager was more than a little disingenuous in the figures he gave a young lady in the audience. Fact is $180,000 of COVID-19 money was put into the greenhouse, not $5,000, according to the approved budget. Another fact that the manager is wrong about is “out of pocket money ($40,000),” which in fact there was over $700,000 put into this albatross. According to this FY budget the net figure for the greenhouse is in the negative $141,784. At least the COVID money could be used to fund a viable police department. Just a shell game and misinformation by this less than stellar administration. Vote no to hold the administration responsible.
EconomyQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: We need workers

The need to repair, replace and rebuild our infrastructure is clear. The alternative is to wait for it to tragically collapse and expect to pay emergency costs. Our sewer, water and electric systems, roads and bridges, locks and dams, airports, railroads, parks, bike paths, etc., have deferred maintenance. Rural areas especially need greater access to the internet.
AdvocacyFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Workers never meant to survive on minimum wage

“Nowhere can minimum wage pay ‘fair market rent’ [July 19] left out a fact: minimum wage is a starting job, a learning job. It is not meant to be a career. Minimum wage was never intended to fully support anyone. It’s a job you take to learn skills to move up in the job market. It’s for first-time workers or people wanting to supplement retirement or for pocket money.
ImmigrationSeacoast Online

Letter: Better immigration policies would help solve worker shortage

There are millions of available job openings, and this is causing businesses to cut back on production, transportation companies to delay deliveries due to lack of drivers, airlines are cancelling flights because of fewer pilots, restaurants are cutting hours since there is a lack of cooks and waitpersons. This is causing prices to go up, schedules to be disrupted, limited goods available in supermarkets. It is a problem nationwide and it comes at a particularly bad time when we are trying to restart the economy following the year or more of dealing with the pandemic. It is very obvious: we are desperately in need of more workers.
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Feeney leads letter urging bonus pay for essential workers

BOSTON (SHNS) – A group of 27 lawmakers is urging the leaders of two committees exploring how the state should spend over $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to investigate how to use those resources to fund retroactive premium pay for essential workers. The effort, spearheaded by Sen. Paul Feeney,...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, July 21: A candid nugget of wisdom

Like many Oregonians, when I got my second COVID-19 vaccination shot I was implanted with a microchip tracking device. I've just received an email from Bill Gates that they will no longer be tracking me. The reason Mr. Gates gives is that my life is "boring,” except for "above average trips to the bathroom" (I'm a senior citizen).
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Probability Of A Fourth Check

While Congress did approve three separate stimulus check payments during the pandemic, there is no guarantee that they would approve another. Regardless, there have been multiple claims circulating social media where the posts state that Congress went on to approve another stimulus payment worth $2,500. Easy to say, they have...
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

While there may be public support for a fourth stimulus check with a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month, Washington lawmakers are keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer. Has Congress moved its attention elsewhere from pandemic aid relief? It's certainly not included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy