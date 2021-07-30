Cancel
Golf

Re: Birck Boilermaker Classic - Forme Tour

 5 days ago

Weather delay in today's second round. Roughly 3/4 of the field completed their round. Leaders currently at -8. Current cut is projected @-2. Could move to 3. 2 of our 3 Tigers completed their round. Turk @ -7 thru 2nd round and currently t3. He shot a sweet 66 yesterday....

GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
Golftigernet.com

Re: On the Korn Ferry Tour

@ the Price Cutter Charity Championship let’s Tip the Cap and Celebrate with Billy Kennerly . . . Billy shot a sweet -8 and is 1 shot off the Lead . . . A clean card with 4 birdies on each side . . . and look at the way he closed!!!
Oklahoma Statetigernet.com

Oklahoma will be the measuring stick

Cares about playing in any conference because we could walk into the SEC and still kick ###. The difference being we would still play Bama with Bama now being concerned that we could knock them out of the National Championship game, depending on how many teams get in. Does anyone in the SEC think Dabo would be scared?
Golftigernet.com

Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational - Forme Tour

Well, Turk shot a sweet little 67 today to post a -6 for the first two rounds. Nice bounceback from yesterday's 71. He'll be in the top 25 going into weekend play. Leader current at -11 but will most likely be jumped by eod. Bryson shot a 68 today to...
South Bend, INtigernet.com

Re: ^^^This

The more obvious choice, after the babies in South Bend, is Cincinnati. Or "Cincinnata" as they say!. 2. High school football is huge there and it would be great for recruiting. 3. They are better in football than WV (Now and probably longer term) The more obvious choice, after the...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Regardless of conference, isn’t it cool that no Clemson fan

Cares about playing in any conference because we could walk into the SEC and still kick ###. The difference being we would still play Bama with Bama now being concerned that we could knock them out of the National Championship game, depending on how many teams get in. Does anyone in the SEC think Dabo would be scared?
SportsWLFI.com

Five Track & Field Boilermakers ready for Olympics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) - Five Purdue track & field athletes will compete at the 2020 Olympic Games, with track & field events set to begin on Friday, July 30, in Tokyo. Camille Buscomb (5,000m, 10,000m), Devynne Charlton (100m hurdles), Samson Colebrooke (100m), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (shot put) and Kara...
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Purdue Boilermakers Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 761)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Purdue Boilermakers. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) breakdown the Boilermakers last season and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from them this season. Is Jeff Brohm on the hot seat in West Lafayette? Why does Purdue schedule so tough out of conference? Will the Boilermakers offensive line be improved? Does Purdue have one of the best wideout rooms in America? Could the Boilermakers be a sleeper in the Big Ten West? We talk it all on this special Purdue Boilermakers edition of The College Football Experience.
Georgia Statetigernet.com

ESPN analyst predicts Georgia to beat Clemson

The highly-anticipated matchup between Clemson and Georgia is only a month away. ESPN analyst Joey Galloway thinks Clemson will fall against Georgia in the upcoming ACC-SEC clash. "They are going to lose to Georgia," Galloway said Tuesday during an ESPN segment about Clemson's schedule. "I'm going to go ahead and...
Ohio Statebuckeyextra.com

The Ohio State football schedule 2021: Meet the Purdue Boilermakers

When Purdue travels to play Columbus on Nov. 13, it will be the first time the two teams have met since the Boilermakers upset the No. 2 Buckeyes in 2018. Although the Buckeyes have a 40-15-2 all-time record in the series, recent history has been much closer. Ohio State only has a 6-4 edge over the last 10 games dating back to 2003.
Ohio Statetigernet.com

Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney still in the heads of Ohio State fans

Dabo Swinney owns a fabulous house on the outskirts of Clemson, but someone should have told him when he had it built a few years ago that he didn't need to pony up the cash... he is living rent-free in the hearts and minds of Ohio State media and fans. It's true. Ohio State managed to use an extrem Read Update »
Educationtigernet.com

Recruiting Class of 2022 Offers Sent Update

I know there's a ways to go until the 2022 classes get the bows on top, but I'll take the time anyways to show where Clemson stands against the rest of the national powers in terms of number of offers sent out, as the vast majority are in the mail by now.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' classic ONE-HANDED golf swing will improve your FEEL!

The last time we saw Tiger Woods live on the range, we could not help but notice he did something very few other PGA Tour players do - and that is chip approximately 10 balls one-handed on the range. Now I know what you're thinking, that seems like a waste...
College Sportstigernet.com

Just a thought

Instead of all of this uprooting traditional conferences that in my opinion ruin the fabric of college football, what would keep the ACC, Big10, Big12, and PAC10 from banding together and putting the SEC on an island? No CFP, no inter conference play, no bowl tie ins with SEC. longtallsam®
GolfGolf.com

Why Brandel Chamblee picked Collin Morikawa to win the Open — five days ago

Collin Morikawa’s second major championship victory at Royal St. George’s — in his Open Championship debut! — was a surprise to many, but not Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. In fact, Chamblee picked Morikawa as his favorite to win the tournament during Golf Central’s “Live from the Open” show on...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Stay In the ACC?

In thinking about the position Clemson is in, do you stay in the ACC and hope things work out? IMHO and it pains me to say this but they need to get out. Like most all of you I’ve thought who could the ACC bring in that would help “power up”” the conference. N.D. Isn’t going to join, why would they? Even if they did that doesn’t come close to leveling the field conference wise with the SEC. other than ND who else? WVA, ah NO! None of the other FLA schools would do anything to add power to the ACC. I can’t believe I’m saying this but IMO I would like to see the ACC merge with the BIG10. How would you like to potentially get a home and away with OSU, Michigan, Penn State among others? I would be ok with joining the SEC but not have the ACC and SEC merge, maybe CU and FSU to the SEC but no conference merge. The ACC is weak and CU needs to take care of CU first and foremost. Again just my humble opinion. FYI, I’m old school and was sitting on the hill back in the 70’s and hate all of this crap because it’s all about the $’s and I get that but I just see this never ending and it will be an arm’s race. What say you?

