Restaurants like Pinky’s Westside Grill raising prices due to menu item shortage
CHARLOTTE — In the restaurant industry, the hits just seem to keep coming.
After weathering the shutdown and dining restrictions, a constant shortage of menu items and now a shortage of liquor are driving up the costs of meals.
Restaurants such as Pinky’s Westside Grill are in a dilemma because they say they have to raise prices.
“We just can’t make any money ... and it’s like, ‘Oh crap. Whatcha gonna do?’” owner Greg Auten said.
