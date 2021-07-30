Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Restaurants like Pinky’s Westside Grill raising prices due to menu item shortage

By Genevieve Curtis, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — In the restaurant industry, the hits just seem to keep coming.

After weathering the shutdown and dining restrictions, a constant shortage of menu items and now a shortage of liquor are driving up the costs of meals.

[ ALSO READ: Taco Bell menu affected by nationwide supply chain shortages ]

Restaurants such as Pinky’s Westside Grill are in a dilemma because they say they have to raise prices.

“We just can’t make any money ... and it’s like, ‘Oh crap. Whatcha gonna do?’” owner Greg Auten said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis spoke to Auten about how this hurdle is impacting his business and others across the country.

©2021 Cox Media Group

