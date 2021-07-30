Naturals defeat Wind Surge 12-1

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Wichita was held silent offensively and did not have much going for them defensively as they fell 12-1 in game three of the series. The Wind Surge found themselves in unfamiliar territory as they were in a 4-0 hole after two innings. Most of the damage was done by a three-run home run from Dairon Blanco in the bottom of the second inning. Things only got worse from there as the Naturals built their lead to 10-0 with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Blake Perkins hit a grand slam for the majority of the runs scored during the inning.