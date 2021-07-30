Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

BL STUDENTS EXCEL AT STATE FAIR JR SHOW

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Beaver Local students earned two trophies apiece while competing at the Ohio State Fair Jr. Horse Show in Columbus. Peyton Dunn, left, shown with her pony, Cody, was Grand Champion Jr. Pole Bending with a time of 21.321; Grand Champion Jr. Keyhole with a time of 9.367; and fourth in Jr. Barrels. Peyton is a 6th grader at Beaver Local and daughter of Shawn and Aly Dunn of East Liverpool. Right, Kiersten Murphy was Grand Champion Sr. Pole Bending with a time of 21.669; and reserve champion Sr. Barrels with a time of 16.573 atop her horse, Jets Blue Starlight. Kiersten is a sophomore at Beaver Local and daughter of Lisa Salyers and Christopher Murphy of East Liverpool. (Submitted photo)

