The story of Laurel Hubbard It is one of the most particular of those counted in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Until 2012 he was called Gavin and was the son of former Auckland City Mayor Dick Hubbard. By then, at 34, Gavin had competed in weightlifting in the men’s category, while at the Tokyo Olympics that will officially begin on Friday, July 23, will compete as a woman. Es, at 43, will be the first transsexual athlete in a Games.