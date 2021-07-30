Cancel
Accidents

Mother of Wisconsin Marine killed in training accident files lawsuit

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE, Cal. (WKBT)- Friday July 30th marks one year since a Wisconsin Marine was killed in one of the worst military training accidents in history. 19-year old Evan Bath of Oak Creek , and eight other service members drowned when the amphibious assault vehicle they were riding in took on water and sank. Bath and the others were trapped inside.

