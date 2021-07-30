Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

With coronavirus Delta variant infections rising, vaccine mandates are getting new consideration

By Sue Reinert
cambridgeday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith coronavirus Delta variant infections rising, vaccine mandates are getting new consideration. Worried about the rise of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, the Cambridge Housing Authority is “strongly considering” requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when the agency reopens its offices fully in September, executive director Michael Johnston said Wednesday. Some private employers such as Google are imposing a mandate, and on Thursday the industry group representing most Massachusetts hospitals, including the two in Cambridge, said their members had agreed to adopt a vaccination requirement.

www.cambridgeday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Cambridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge Health Alliance#Cdc#Mount Auburn Hospital#Covid#The Health Alliance#Cha#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy