With coronavirus Delta variant infections rising, vaccine mandates are getting new consideration. Worried about the rise of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, the Cambridge Housing Authority is “strongly considering” requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when the agency reopens its offices fully in September, executive director Michael Johnston said Wednesday. Some private employers such as Google are imposing a mandate, and on Thursday the industry group representing most Massachusetts hospitals, including the two in Cambridge, said their members had agreed to adopt a vaccination requirement.