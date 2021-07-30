Fox says MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has decided to 'pause' his pillow ads amid election crusade
Mike Lindell's pillows have been propping up Fox News for years. But now the relationship is on "pause." Here's the context for the Thursday evening announcement: Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has had beef with Fox for months. He brought it up with The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum when she interviewed him for a profile titled "The MyPillow Guy Really Could Destroy Democracy."www.actionnewsnow.com
Comments / 2