Padres swing deal for 2019 WS hero Hudson
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres and Nationals made a deal after all. San Diego swung a trade for right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson, the club announced Thursday night. It wasn’t quite the Padres-Nats blockbuster that briefly dominated headlines in the afternoon. (The Hudson deal came hours after San Diego missed out on a potential trade for Washington ace Max Scherzer, who is expected to land with the Dodgers instead, per sources.) But the Padres added a valuable bullpen arm with a World Series-winning pedigree nonetheless.www.mlb.com
