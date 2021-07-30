Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres swing deal for 2019 WS hero Hudson

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- The Padres and Nationals made a deal after all. San Diego swung a trade for right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson, the club announced Thursday night. It wasn’t quite the Padres-Nats blockbuster that briefly dominated headlines in the afternoon. (The Hudson deal came hours after San Diego missed out on a potential trade for Washington ace Max Scherzer, who is expected to land with the Dodgers instead, per sources.) But the Padres added a valuable bullpen arm with a World Series-winning pedigree nonetheless.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Daniel Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Padres Nats#Mlb Pipeline#Barley#Major League#Covid 19 Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres upgrade bullpen with Daniel Hudson

One had to know that the San Diego Padres would not sit still. After the Dodgers dropped a bombshell by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, general manager A.J. Preller would do something. Late Thursday night, he made his move, albeit with a smaller trade than what could have been imagined.
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Jackson Wolf, Ryan Bergert Ink Deals with Padres

Four West Virginia pitchers were selected in this year's MLB Draft and two of them - Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert - have made it official by signing with the San Diego Padres. Despite not having overpowering stuff, Wolf was selected in the 4th round (129th overall). He does a...
chatsports.com

Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Padres Considered Rockies Star Ahead of Adam Frazier Deal

The San Diego Padres were apparently looking within the National League West for a potential deal before they traded for Adam Frazier. ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Padres "talked internally about trading for Trevor Story and putting him in center field" prior to acquiring Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The...
Bleacher Report

Eric Hosmer Trade Rumors: Padres 1B Discussed in Talks After Adam Frazier Deal

After reportedly acquiring Adam Frazier in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, the San Diego Padres could now look to shed some payroll, with Eric Hosmer potentially on the move prior to the July 30 deadline. According to Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Hosmer's name...
MLBJanesville Gazette

After Adam Frazier deal, Padres’ A.J. Preller ponders what comes next (pitching)

Because he was into his arbitration years on a small-market team headed toward another last-place finish, Adam Frazier had been anticipating a trade out of Pittsburgh for quite some time. He was finally pulled out of the game before the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday in San Francisco and hugged manager Derek Shelton in the dugout tunnel before asking the question he’d asked himself countless times over the years.
MLBgiants365.com

Pirates Deal Adam Frazier To Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) is congratulated by manager Derek Shelton, right, after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 24, 2021. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
MLBtheScore

Padres nab Hudson from Nats for 2 prospects

The San Diego Padres acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-hander Mason Thompson and minor-league shortstop Jordy Barley, the team announced. Hudson, 34, will add depth to the Padres' bullpen. He's posted a 2.20 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 32 2/3...
MLBESPN

San Diego Padres acquire reliever Daniel Hudson from Washington Nationals

The San Diego Padres acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals, it was announced. The Nationals are getting right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley in return. Both are in the minors. Hudson is currently on the COVID-19 injured list. He's 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA in...
MLBaudacy.com

Nationals ditch Padres, dealing Scherzer, Turner to Dodgers in blockbuster

The Nationals have taken full advantage of their leverage against the National League West at the trade deadline, parlaying a deal with the Padres earlier on Thursday for a better one with the Dodgers later in the evening. The only downside, for Nationals fans, is a big one. Or, rather,...
MLBallfans.co

Nats continue teardown, trade Kyle Schwarber to Red Sox and Daniel Hudson to Padres

A stunning trade went down in Major League Baseball on Thursday night that sent superstars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals to the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nats also traded closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the day. And as the night goes on, the Nats are still dealing big-name players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy