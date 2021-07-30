Cancel
Cambridge, MA

Eleven starting points for easing youth violence

By Tony Clark
cambridgeday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have asked us what we think needs to be done about the recent youth violence in Cambridge. It is important that we discuss specific responses that can immediately begin to address the economic disenfranchisement and the social disconnect of many 17- to 30-year-olds. Those of us who grew up here know these are not new challenges, and know well of the class and race divide. Rather than speak more to the same old characterizations of this tale of two cities, no matter how appropriate, we know that this cycle will continue if we do not create a solution-focused strategy supported by policy. Below are a few starting points, not in any particular order, that can serve as the first steps on a long road toward recovery and healing.

