Pfizer vaccine booster trials underway in Hawaii

With the delta variant surging, masks being recommended, and in some instances required again, it feels a lot like summer 2020. Add to that more vaccine trials and you may think you’ve time traveled. And that (at least the trials) is what is happening. A NC research facility has been tasked with testing the efficacy of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Currently, Wake Research in Raleigh is conducting a clinical trial to test a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Wake Research’s Dr. Matthew Hong told CBS 17, “The idea here is to see what the immune response will be and how it compares to just two doses”. 50% of study participants will receive an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, identical to the previous shots, and the others will receive a placebo. All participants in the expanded third dose trial were a part of the initial trials.