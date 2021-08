The first NBA Draft trade happened yesterday afternoon, and the New York Knicks could be up next. Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade yesterday – The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 picks 17 and 5 to New Orleans in exchange for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks 10, 40, and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers. Rumors had been circulating that the Pelicans were looking to shop Bledsoe and their 10th pick in an effort to clear more cap space, and the Grizzlies were the team that pounced.