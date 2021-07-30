Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

5 Dangerous Driving Distractions That Could Kill You

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today’s vehicles boast state-of-the-art car safety systems to protect drivers from the unexpected. Unfortunately, automakers have yet to find a way to prevent distracted driving, a common occurrence on roadways nationwide. Taking your eyes off the road, even for a second, can end in catastrophe. Teen drivers are the biggest offenders, with six out of 10 car crashes involving distracted driving.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident#Safe Driving#Nhtsa#Hankook#Drive#Irvine Police Department#Irvinepolice#Cdc#Md State#Mdsha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Does your phone or car dashboard distract you while driving?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The highest death rate on the roads in 13 years is haunting those who study statistics on traffic safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 38,680 people died in traffic crashes in 2020. This was the highest rate of fatal crashes since 2007. Those who teach driver safety say it’s not just new teen drivers who need to keep their attention on the road, but that their parents and other adults are also letting distractions get dangerous. Those can include smart phones that are illegal to use except hands-free on Tennessee roads.
TrafficPosted by
WBEC AM

Driving on Fumes is Not Just Dangerous. It’s Bad for your Car!

Do you live for the “E”? Fans of the television show ‘Seinfeld’ might recall the episode in which Kramer takes a car for a test drive with the salesman in the passenger seat and decides he wants to push the car as far as it will go without putting gas in the tank. Hilarity ensues of course.
TrafficAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Automated enforcement curbs dangerous driving

We all speed, almost continuously when we aren’t limited by slower traffic, yet most of us complain about other drivers speeding. Furthermore, it’s pretty common to observe other drivers running red lights immediately after they have changed to red. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), speed is...
Trafficbackroadsnews.com

How drivers can help fight distracted driving

As recently as two decades ago, many drivers never would have imagined answering phone calls through their automobiles or spending time at stoplights strolling through their social media feeds. But such is the reality for modern drivers, who must now contend with myriad distractions while behind the wheel. Distracted driving now poses a significant threat to drivers, their passengers and…
Public SafetyElko Daily Free Press

Law enforcement to crack down on distracted driving

Between July 19 and Aug. 2, Nevada’s law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device—cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, etc. — while driving is illegal. Nevada’s ban on handheld devices while...
Colorado StateGazette

Weekend patrols increase to target speeding, distracted driving

Law enforcement patrols are going to increase on highways statewide starting Thursday in an attempt to crack down on speeding and distracted driving, officials announced. The Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase patrols for the next three extended weekends, starting Thursday and continuing through the first weekend in August.
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Our View: Minnesotans, don't slip back into distracted-driving bad habits

On the two-year anniversary this week of Minnesota’s hands-free cell-phone law, too many drivers, it seems, are slipping back into old, dangerous habits — “and risking lives,” according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Statewide, on average, 31 people die and 192 are seriously injured every year because someone...
Trafficbutlerradio.com

Driving Fast Could Cost You More

Driving faster than the speed limit can be costly for motorists, according to new research from AAA. The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With gasoline prices at a seven-year high, the Automobile...
Carsknowtechie.com

Your car might require you to pass a sobriety test before driving by 2027

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has teamed up with the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety (ACTS) to develop a technology that would help prevent people from driving drunk. A new infrastructure bill may require all vehicles to be equipped with this technology by the year 2027. According to...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Left lane rule changes take effect in multiple states

New rules to address concerns about left lane use for motorists and truck drivers are taking effect in multiple states. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency. A new law...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Cop is slammed for holding up traffic by parking in the middle of the road and then wearing his mask under his nose as he accuses a driver of failing to indicate

Footage of a police officer wearing his mask incorrectly while parked in the middle of a busy road during a rush-hour traffic stop has prompted outrage online. A senior constable was seen giving a ticket to a Toyota Prius driver on Forest Road in Bexley in Sydney's south on June 26 after he allegedly twice failed to indicate while police were driving behind him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy