Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Crowlink EP

By Stephen M. Deusner
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shirley Collins’ new EP begins with the octogenarian folk singer reciting a short stanza of a poem, her only accompaniment a flock of birds and the gentle brush of a breeze. “One morning in the month of May, when all the birds were singing,” she says, bending the rhythm of the words slightly upward, as though posing a question to the listener. “I saw a lovely lady stray across the fields at break of day and softly sang a roundelay.” It’s a short, simple musing on the motivation to make art and the passage of time—which is fitting because Collins has been singing a version of this song her entire life. The new track is called “Across the Field,” but Collins has long known it as “Just as the Tide Was a’ Turning.” She learned it from her aunt and recorded it first in 1959, then again in 1967 with her sister Dolly Collins. In 1971 she recorded it once more with the Albion Country Band, a loose collective of English folk musicians including members of Fairport Convention and the Young Tradition.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shaw
Person
Shirley Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Field Recordings#Art#The Albion Country Band#English#Fairport Convention#Harvest Records#Ep#Etchingham#Firie Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnohoartsdistrict.com

The Silence Collective “RiverChants” EP Release

The Silence Collective is an ensemble of improvisational musicians that have toured and recorded extensively together. With poetry, music, ambient noise, the sounds of the world all around us, “RiverChants” feels like the universe tuning up before something magical happens. But what?. This kind of mysterious yet somehow perfectly ‘known’...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Pitchfork

Wildhund

Lantlôs, a project led by German multi-instrumentalist Markus Siegenhort, were adventurous from the jump, combining icy black metal with post-rock and jazz in the late 2000s. While their sound has softened since then, their creativity has not. It’s been a full seven years since they did away almost entirely with screams and blastbeats on the epic suite Melting Sun. Its long-awaited follow-up, Wildhund, nixes longform compositions for a punchier sound. And while plenty of metal bands have gone shoegaze over the past decade, this music smashes those familiar tropes into a million kaleidoscopic pieces.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Teamonade releases new EP ‘Borderline’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Friday, July 23, local rock band Teamonade released its latest batch of songs in the form of “Borderline,” a new four-track EP. Singer-guitarist Osi Okoro wrote the songs in 2016 and 2017, while she was learning to play the guitar. “This EP is basically just a...
Musicflaunt.com

NIZZY | LOVE N RHYTHMZ EP

Following last summer’s critically-acclaimed Pillow Therapy EP, which amassed over a million streams on Spotify alone, fast-rising South London afrofusion artist and songwriter Nizzy is back with an exquisite new EP titled Love N Rhythmz. The 7-track project arrives just in time to provide the soundtrack for summer 2021. Produced...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Debonair

King Krule’s Archy Marshall prefers to keep it in the family, breaking away from the conclave of musicians who play on his curated, hermetic records only for occasional genre-crossing collaborations with friends like Mount Kimbie, Trash Talk, and Ratking. So why is Marshall’s first new song since 2020’s Man Alive tacked onto the end of the debut album by an unknown South London band called Horsey? It snaps into place in the credits: Horsey features singer-songwriter and keyboardist Theo McCabe, King Krule drummer George Bass, singer-guitarist Jacob Read (who was once immortalized in a King Krule song), and bassist Jack Marshall (who is Archy’s older brother). It’s the first gleaming of what an Extended Kruleverse might sound like, and that’s the only context in which it makes a lick of sense.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Scout EP

There’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment late in To Kill a Mockingbird in which Scout, after meeting Boo Radley for the first and last time, walks home alone. “As I made my way home, I felt very old,” she narrates, “but when I looked at the top of my nose, I could see fine misty beads, but looking cross-eyed made me dizzy, so I quit.” It’s an uncharacteristically whimsical passage for its logical setup: the experience of seeing misty beads is not exclusive to youth, but Scout’s flitting attention—as well as the defiantly indirect admission that she is, in fact, crying—imply her persistent girlhood.
Kerrang

EP review: Young Culture – Godspeed

Albany, New York trio Young Culture have been kicking around for a few years now. While they ostensibly play pop-punk, the trio have always liked to test the boundaries of the genre – even going so far as to release hip-hop-inspired mixtape under the abbreviated moniker YC three years ago.
Musicthisis50.com

Thurgo Kush Shares “Thurgo” EP

Thurgo transitions into a new chapter with self-titled EP, “Thurgo”. Thurgo is ready to step into the next phase of leveling up and he makes it known with the release of his new EP, “Thurgo.” Born and raised in the city of Detroit, Thurgood McCants has always looked up to his father, Grover McCants. Being a respected actor and media mogul, Thurgood had a good role model who influenced him positively to follow in the same light and manifest his dreams. Stepping into the hip hop limelight, he would adopt the stage name Thurgo Kush where he released several hits that grew his fanbase and spread his name worldwide. He has since performed at A3C festival in Atlanta, collaborated with artists like Babyface Ray and Mr Marcelo and has his own billboard in Detroit. During the quarantine, Thurgo Kush continued to feed fans with quality music, releasing 5 projects, earning over 500,000 streams, an incredible achievement for an independent artist. Of the 5, his most recent project, “Thurgo,” is a 6 track EP that marks his transition from Thurgo Kush to his new moniker, Thurgo, and shows fans the new and improved artist and his sound. Each track brings a different vibe. Track 1, “Thurgo” gives insight into his lifestyle. Track 2, ‘90 Day Grind’ is a flex anthem that inspires the grind for the bag no matter the obstacles of life. Track 3, ‘Lookin Like’ is a banger featuring Mark White of Sada Baby’s Big Squad imprint. Track 4, ‘Dreaming’ features Thurgo’s 3-year-old nephew speaking some of his first words. Track 5, “Round The Corner” is the Corona inspired trap anthem. Track 6, “Can’t Relate, Pt.2” is the sequel to his highly successful song, ‘Can’t Relate’ where Thurgo showcases the talent that sets him apart from other artists and places him as a future goat of hip hop. The new project will mark a new chapter in his life and will be his best body of work to date. Follow the uprising of Detroit’s next hip hop sensation and stream his EP “Thurgo” recently released on his birthday.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Skepta Returns With ‘All In’ EP

His fist solo project since 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss (he dropped a collaborative project with Chip and DBE member Young Adz, Insomnia, in 2020), Skepta has returned with the EP All In. The EP title is inspired by Skepta’s newfound love of poker, a game which he sees as a...
MusicShropshire Star

Bridgnorth singer prepares for debut EP

An up-and-coming music producer from Bridgnorth is preparing to release her debut EP. Jen North's four-track recording, In My Dreams, will be out in October this year. The 19-year-old had been gigging across the region before the pandemic struck and gave her time to rediscover her sound. Jen said her...
Rock MusicKerrang

EP review: Voices – An Audience Of Mannequins

For older metalheads, it’s staggering to realise that Voices are celebrating 10 years in 2021. Coming off the – as it transpired, temporary – dissolution of London extremists Akercocke, drummer David Gray along with multi-instrumentalists Sam Loynes and Peter Benjamin, and bassist Dan Abela, sought to continue a devilish mission, taking their blackened avant-garde further down unexplored avenues of evil. Announcing their new band’s existence on Halloween 2011, and releasing three albums in the interim, they’ve become one of the most reliably interesting, albeit underrated, names in the Brit-metal underground.
Beauty & FashionVariety

Head to the Beach in Style With Pink Floyd-Inspired Towels

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Your next trip to the beach is going to look a lot groovier...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Celestial Blues

For King Woman founder Kristina Esfandiari, the darkness is the point, and everything else is negotiable. That impulse has given rise to Miserable’s doomgaze dirges, Dalmatian’s damned hip-hop, Sugar High’s unsettling R&B, and NGHTCRWLR’s industrial mutations; it has allowed each of her many projects room to fully develop without succumbing to an overstuffed kitchen-sink mindset. On the Jack Shirley produced Celestial Blues, King Woman’s sophomore full-length for Relapse Records, doom metal is a bit player in Esfandiari’s perpetually expanding musical universe, dominated here by post-rock’s dynamic shifts, shoegaze’s woozy walls of distortion, and grunge’s prickly depressive weight. The riffs are still as heavy as a church tower, but Esfandiari tamps down the more aggressive aspects of King Woman’s earlier work here, turning towards the light instead for an exploration of the apocalypse, religious trauma, and life after death.
MusicStereogum

Stream Pink Siifu’s All-Over-The-Place New Album GUMBO’!

For a few years, Pink Siifu has been one of the most expressive, adventurous rappers on the underground, and he’s been on a run lately. Pink Siifu released his explosive sophomore album NEGRO last year, and he’s also had recent collaborations with people like the Avalanches and Armand Hammer. Last year, after NEGRO, Siifu teamed up with Richmond’s Fly Anakin on the collaborative album FlySiifu’s, and they followed it earlier this year with the $mokebreak EP. And today, a day earlier than it was supposed to come out, Siifu has followed NEGRO with his new solo LP GUMBO’!
Wilmington, NCbigtakeover.com

Album Premiere: Lauds EP by Lauds

Lauds are a band from Wilmington, NC that was formed in the spring of 2019 by songwriters McKay Glasgow and J. Holt Evans III. Bonding over their love of Slowdive and Neil Young, the band members play in the style of the former while channeling some of latter’s more untamed guitarscapes.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Grouper, Obongjayar, Dave, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan”: The Ones

Following in the footsteps of Tiwa Savage, Rema, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr is the latest signee of the Don Jazzy–led super label Mavin Records to breakthrough behind a genre-bending sound. The 19-year-old was raised between Lagos and Cotonou, and on “Bloody Samaritan,” she is influenced by a ton of different styles: Her silky and cozy vocals might bring to mind neo-soul; her verses have this improvised feel to them that’s similar to when rappers freestyle; and the mellow groove of the production is pure Afropop. It’s the type of song where the prominence of each element depends on where you are; the beat might catch your attention at a house party, while her soothing vocals will swirl around your mind when you’re home alone.
Musicrecordcollectormag.com

David Quantick

It was one grey afternoon when I was allaying the humours of melancholy with some music when the thought occurred to me. The music which was ravelling up my knitted sleeve of care was the Unknown Pleasures of the hi-fi generation, Pink Floyd’s brilliant, unsettling yet oddly relaxing The Dark Side Of The Moon, a record I have loved since my teens despite having no interest in anything they did before that, and not much since, but that’s another story. No, it was while I was sipping a mockatini and rocking out gently to the sax break in Money that a thought crept into my mind like a very lost monkey: this is a Pink Floyd song, why is there a saxophone on it?
Rock MusicKerrang

EP review: Insurgent – Sentient

Formed in 2019 in Birmingham, where the band’s members were all studying at BIMM, Insurgent have crafted a debut release that’s every bit as powerful and energising as their moniker. Across six breathless songs, the band – vocalist Kate Teitge, guitarist Joe Rowley, bassist Jake Brette and drummer Mike Tabone – have marked themselves as some of the brightest new lights in the UK metal scene.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Nigel Godrich Talks From the Basement’s Return, Radiohead Webcasts, and More

From the Basement is officially back. Produced, engineered, and curated by Nigel Godrich, the live-in-studio show originally ran from 2006 to 2009, and clips from it featuring acts like Sonic Youth, the Fall, PJ Harvey, and (of course) Radiohead were uploaded to YouTube last year. Now, Godrich has partnered with the Coda Collection—a streaming service available via Amazon Prime—to bring full From the Basement sets to a paid streaming platform. Archival sets from Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket, the White Stripes, the Raconteurs, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aimee Mann, and more will trickle out in forthcoming months, beginning with Radiohead’s beloved King of Limbs performance. In even more exciting news, Godrich says there are plans to shoot new installments of the series for the first time in over a decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy