Crowlink EP

Thurgo transitions into a new chapter with self-titled EP, “Thurgo”. Thurgo is ready to step into the next phase of leveling up and he makes it known with the release of his new EP, “Thurgo.” Born and raised in the city of Detroit, Thurgood McCants has always looked up to his father, Grover McCants. Being a respected actor and media mogul, Thurgood had a good role model who influenced him positively to follow in the same light and manifest his dreams. Stepping into the hip hop limelight, he would adopt the stage name Thurgo Kush where he released several hits that grew his fanbase and spread his name worldwide. He has since performed at A3C festival in Atlanta, collaborated with artists like Babyface Ray and Mr Marcelo and has his own billboard in Detroit. During the quarantine, Thurgo Kush continued to feed fans with quality music, releasing 5 projects, earning over 500,000 streams, an incredible achievement for an independent artist. Of the 5, his most recent project, “Thurgo,” is a 6 track EP that marks his transition from Thurgo Kush to his new moniker, Thurgo, and shows fans the new and improved artist and his sound. Each track brings a different vibe. Track 1, “Thurgo” gives insight into his lifestyle. Track 2, ‘90 Day Grind’ is a flex anthem that inspires the grind for the bag no matter the obstacles of life. Track 3, ‘Lookin Like’ is a banger featuring Mark White of Sada Baby’s Big Squad imprint. Track 4, ‘Dreaming’ features Thurgo’s 3-year-old nephew speaking some of his first words. Track 5, “Round The Corner” is the Corona inspired trap anthem. Track 6, “Can’t Relate, Pt.2” is the sequel to his highly successful song, ‘Can’t Relate’ where Thurgo showcases the talent that sets him apart from other artists and places him as a future goat of hip hop. The new project will mark a new chapter in his life and will be his best body of work to date. Follow the uprising of Detroit’s next hip hop sensation and stream his EP “Thurgo” recently released on his birthday.