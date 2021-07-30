Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 BMW M5 CS vs. Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye: Which Super Sedan Is Faster?

By Matthew Skwarczek
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some may call the 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody’s horsepower ‘excessive.’ But then, that’s also what makes Dodge’s muscle sedan so appealing. However, it’s not the only high-power four-door on the market. There’s also the 2022 BMW M5 CS, claimed to be BMW’s fastest, most powerful production car ever. So, which is the quicker car? That’s what YouTube team Throttle House decided to test.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M5#Dodge Charger#Dodge Challenger#Metric2021#The Redeye Widebody#Rwd#The Throttle House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Carsgmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Stingray Drag Races 1,000-HP Dodge Durango Hellcat: Video

Hennessey Performance Engineering is perhaps best known for its hugely powerful upgrade packages for General Motors LS V8-powered vehicles like the C7 Corvette Stingray and Chevy Camaro. However, the Texas-based tuning shop has found itself building more and more Mopar vehicles amid the Hellcat engine craze, and recently released a 1,000-horsepower tuning package for the massive Dodge Durango SUV.
Carsabc27.com

Cool Car: 2021 Dodge Charger

Dodge made quite a splash a couple of years ago with the Charger Hellcat, a sedan with more than 700 horsepower. The name comes from the howl of the supercharged engine. Now there’s the ultimate Hellcat called the Redeye, with even more power. On a race track, it can do more than 200 miles an hour.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The World Has One Less Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

This isn't the first totaled Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and it probably won't be the last, sad to say. It comes as little surprise things like this happen given how powerful these SUVs are. With 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque packed under the hood, the Durango Hellcat is not for everyone, especially those with lead feet. It's all fine and good to drive fast but only when the circumstances allow. Being an honest judge of one's driving skills is definitely necessary.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

2021 BMW X3 vs. Genesis GV70 – Which One To Buy?

Genesis just released the new Genesis GV70, its first foray into the luxury SUV marketplace. With a base MSRP of $42,045, it makes an ideal rival for the 2022 BMW X3 – starting at just $44,695. Making big promises since day one, we’ll see how the GV70 stands up to a BMW’s now ubiquitous entry-level SAV.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M5 CS vs Audi e-tron GT — Car Magazine Comparison

We’ve seen this comparison test before, with Chris Harris taking both the BMW M5 CS and Audi RS e-tron GT on track, however, we’re keen to read another one. Both of these cars are sensational, four-door performance machines that cost similar money and boast similar speeds but couldn’t be more different outside of that. So how do they actually compare when put to the test on both road and track?
Buying CarsPistonheads

BMW M3 CS (F80) | Spotted

It's impossible to discuss any contemporary M car without cost coming up pretty quickly. We live in a world where an M3 starts at £75k, the M2 bowed out at similar money and the new M5 CS costs £140k. People can remember ostensibly similar cars costing an awful lot less, hence the consternation. The M5 CS may well be one of the very best M cars ever, though some might find it hard to level the asking price with a 5 Series silhouette.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Indigo Blue Dodge Charger

Nice, GREAT MILES 13,254! Navigation, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP, DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum...
CarsTop Speed

Superwagon vs Hot Sedan: Watch The Audi RS6 Take On The BMW M550i In Straight-line Races

Things would’ve been different if it was the BMW M5 against the Audi RS6, but the M550i is no joke either. The Audi RS6 is a supercar trapped in a family-hauler’s body. The V-8 engine makes 600 horses in this iteration and can sprint to 60 mph from rest in under four seconds! The wagon has proved time and again that you can have just one vehicle that can do family and work duties during the week and fulfill the adrenaline cravings over the weekends. It again arrived at a drag strip, courtesy of CarWow, to take on a sedan that’s overshadowed by the BMW M5 – the M550i. The M550i is a tamed version of the M5 and doesn’t get enough recognition. But, here’s a chance for the car to prove itself against a recognized drag strip champion, the Audi RS6. Which German do you think will win?
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M5 CS does 0-270 km/h in just 21 seconds

Being the most powerful BMW ever made does bring a lot of pressure. The BMW M5 CS is that car. It’s also one that everyone seems to be talking about these days, as it’s being delivered to the first customers and proper reviews of it are popping up online. With its title comes a lot of responsibility and pressure to deliver, which is everyone that reviews it tries putting it through its paces.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Why is the F10 BMW M5 Popular on Cars and Bids?

If you aren’t familiar, Cars and Bids is Doug DeMuro’s car auction site. It’s sort of his Bring-a-Trailer and it features a surprising amount of cool, classic cars from the ’80s, ’90s, and today (said in by best morning shock-jock voice). One of the cars that’s been gaining a lot of popularity on Cars and Bids is the F10-generation BMW M5. In this video, we get to see why that might be.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 Competition vs Chevrolet Corvette comparison review

Earlier this month we took a look at how the new BMW M4 Competition matches up against a Chevrolet Corvette in a drag race. The results were very close and very interesting but they only show how the two compare in a straight line, over a 1/4 mile. If you were in the market for a sports car with about 500 horsepower and under $100,000, which one would be best for you? Well, the guys from Edmunds are giving it a go, to try and find out.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Listen to the 2023 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Shriek

It’s no secret that hotter, sharper versions of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette are in the works. And one of the most anticipated is the track-focused Corvette Z06. But with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing wrenches in the works, no one was sure when the Z06 would show up. That is, up until Chevy released its new teaser video.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

Dodge Charger cop cars are going ‘Mad Max’ in Australia

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is going on its longest chase ever, but it’s after a new customer not a crook. The four-door police car will soon be tested by Australian police for use in the service, News.com.au reports. (SCD) SCD Remanufactured Vehicles is converting two of the muscular sedans to...
CarsCarscoops

Imagine If Ford Had Built A Crown Vic Cobra To Rival The BMW M5

Ford’s fabled Crown Victoria is retired from police service, but memories of the sight of one in your rear view mirror or poking out from behind a billboard at the side of the road is still enough to strike fear into the heart of any speeder. Things is, even in...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW M4 Competition With 640-HP Upgrade Is A M5 CS Killer

It's been close to a year since the reveal of the all-new BMW M4 Coupe and this has given tuners time to develop both body kits and performance-enhancing upgrades. Manhart has already revealed its tuning package for the new M3 and M4 twins and more recently, AC Schnitzer revealed its body kit for the M4. German tuner RaceChip has also been hard at work on the rear-wheel-drive M4 Competition and they've come up with a tuning package that improves outputs to a heady 640 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque from the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six S58 engine. That is some serious muscle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy