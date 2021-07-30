2022 BMW M5 CS vs. Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye: Which Super Sedan Is Faster?

Things would’ve been different if it was the BMW M5 against the Audi RS6, but the M550i is no joke either. The Audi RS6 is a supercar trapped in a family-hauler’s body. The V-8 engine makes 600 horses in this iteration and can sprint to 60 mph from rest in under four seconds! The wagon has proved time and again that you can have just one vehicle that can do family and work duties during the week and fulfill the adrenaline cravings over the weekends. It again arrived at a drag strip, courtesy of CarWow, to take on a sedan that’s overshadowed by the BMW M5 – the M550i. The M550i is a tamed version of the M5 and doesn’t get enough recognition. But, here’s a chance for the car to prove itself against a recognized drag strip champion, the Audi RS6. Which German do you think will win?