Jazz trade back to select Jared Butler with 40th overall pick in NBA Draft

By Dana Greene
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN, N.Y. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz made a deal on draft night, and picked up a national champion. The Jazz traded the 30th overall pick, the final selection in the first round, to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the 40th overall selection and two future second round picks.

