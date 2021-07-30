Peace camp under way

2021-07-26 The Bishops. "It is never too late to stop the violence, the only way forward is peace and reconciliation" 2021-05-03 Addis Ababa (Agenzia Fides) - "It saddens our hearts hearing about war while we all would like to hear about peace and reconciliation", said Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE) in a statement published at the end of their ordinary Assembly, referring to to the conflict in the Tigray region. "The horror of war is neither a remedy for wrongs nor a solution to a crisis. War brings untold suffering and the price that innocent people pay is incalculable", the Bishops say, who launch an appeal to dialogue. "It is never too late to stop the violence, the bishops acknowledged that the only way forward, for the good of the people, is peace and reconciliation, which helps “to satisfy the demands of truth and justice, to ask for and grant forgiveness, to restore mutual trust, to recognize others as our brothers and sisters, no matter who they are and how deep our disagreements are, and to settle any differences through dialogue and negotiation".