Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

VICE ADM. JOHN T. PARKER

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice Admiral JOHN T. PARKER, United States Navy (Ret.), age 89, died peacefully due to heart failure on June 25, 2021. “Ted” was born May 4, 1932, in Wheelwright, Ky., to Ada and John Parker. In 1951, he was accepted to the US Naval Academy, and commissioned an Ensign in June of 1955. Unfortunately, his father had died just a few months earlier, so Ada moved to Huntington and began teaching at Meadows Elementary. She later married Wallace T. Rife of Huntington.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adm#Us Naval Academy#Vice Admiral#Adm#The Us Naval Academy#Ensign#The 6th Fleet#Nuclear Power School#Md#Council#Severn Leadership Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy