VICE ADM. JOHN T. PARKER
Vice Admiral JOHN T. PARKER, United States Navy (Ret.), age 89, died peacefully due to heart failure on June 25, 2021. “Ted” was born May 4, 1932, in Wheelwright, Ky., to Ada and John Parker. In 1951, he was accepted to the US Naval Academy, and commissioned an Ensign in June of 1955. Unfortunately, his father had died just a few months earlier, so Ada moved to Huntington and began teaching at Meadows Elementary. She later married Wallace T. Rife of Huntington.www.herald-dispatch.com
