(Jackson, Miss.) – Kellis McSparrin Oldenburg will join Belhaven University’s Dance Department as Assistant Professor of Dance in August 2021. Oldenburg is a dancer, choreographer, and instructor originally from Clinton, Mississippi. She got her start in the performing arts as a three-year singer and dancer in Clinton High School’s nationally renowned Attache show choir. She continued her study of dance at the University of Southern Mississippi, and, in 2010, she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.F.A. in Dance Performance and Choreography. Following her undergraduate studies, she earned an M.F.A. from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2012.