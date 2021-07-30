Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville commissioners move forward with their efforts to help fund an east side grocery store

By Dylan Lyons
WCJB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners are making progress in bringing a grocery store to the east side of town, but there is a catch. On Thursday, commissioners voted 6-1 with Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker in dissent to direct the city attorney to draft a final term sheet and agreement involving a forgivable loan that would help create a grocery store in southeast Gainesville.

