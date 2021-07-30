'Gossip Girl' Reboot Surprises Fans With Villainous Return From Original Series
The name Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) has made a return in the HBO Max Gossip Girl revival. Fans remember the son Sparks gave birth to in the fourth season of the original series. While she originally told Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgely) the child was his, she eventually came clean and revealed that the child belonged to a Russian man named. Serge Ivanov. Well, the baby (Milo) who's now 10 years old makes an appearance in the fourth episode entitled "Fire Walks With Z."popculture.com
Comments / 0