'Gossip Girl' Reboot Surprises Fans With Villainous Return From Original Series

The representative of one of the actors of the Marvel Studios and Disney + series, Moon Knight, confirmed the role that he will play. A new threat is approaching the MCU. Marvel continues to expand and its Cinematographic Universe does not give truce. The production company is in huge proportions making more and more productions. In turn, since the launch of Disney+, they have had the luxury of exploring with series, having great success. Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Loki They convinced most of the fans, as well as the critics. The impact was so great that, this year, those were the great stars of the Emmy Awards evening. In the same way, other shows like Hawkeye, The Marvels, She Hulk O Moon Knight They will soon be added to the catalog.