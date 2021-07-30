Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Gossip Girl' Reboot Surprises Fans With Villainous Return From Original Series

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) has made a return in the HBO Max Gossip Girl revival. Fans remember the son Sparks gave birth to in the fourth season of the original series. While she originally told Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgely) the child was his, she eventually came clean and revealed that the child belonged to a Russian man named. Serge Ivanov. Well, the baby (Milo) who's now 10 years old makes an appearance in the fourth episode entitled "Fire Walks With Z."

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Trachtenberg
Person
Leighton Meester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Villainous#Original Series#Hbo Max#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Google
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Manifest' Season 4: The Latest Update on Possible Revival

Even though Manifest was canceled earlier this year, it could be getting another life on television. In late July, Deadline reported that Netflix was interested in picking up Manifest for Season 4. Interestingly enough, both Netflix and NBC, the latter of which was the original network on which the series aired, are eyeing another season of Manifest.
TV SeriesSea Coast Echo

‘And Just Like That…’: Carrie Reunites With Mr. Big (PHOTOS)

While production on HBO Max’s Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… continues in New York City, viewers are getting their first peek at Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) onscreen reunion. In some recently-snapped behind-the-scenes images the TV loves are back together in...
MoviesPopculture

Overlooked Chris Evans Movie Dominates Netflix's Top 10 Movie Chart

Chris Evans may be best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is a non-MCU movie he starred in more than a decade ago that is making a splash on Netflix. Arriving on the streaming platform on Sunday, Aug. 1 alongside titles like 30 Rock and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the Evans-starring film The Losers has skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix streaming charts in just a matter of days.
TV SeriesSantafe New Mexican.com

gossip girl review

Rise and shine my dear readers, because boy do I have news for you: After a long decade away it appears that one beloved blogger is trying to make a comeback into the hearts of many, how could she try and replace perfection? But don’t worry. It just happens that I have the 411 on this wannabe newbie. Call me superstitious, but I have a feeling she won’t last long. After all, did no one tell her the original is always better than the copycat. -XOXO Valeria-
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Is Elizabeth Lail in the upcoming reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’?

Is Elizabeth Lail in the upcoming reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’?. The third episode of Gossip Girl, titled “Lies Wide Shut,” is now available to watch on HBO Max. Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey), the two fathers of Max Wolfe (played by Thomas Doherty), were brought into the Gossip Girl world in this episode. Julien’s home life was also discussed in the show, including her full and utter amazement upon learning that her father has a secret girlfriend.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Yep, That's Beck From You In The New Gossip Girl

The Gossip Girl cinematic universe just got even more complicated. Longtime fans already know OG Gossip Girl blogger Penn Badgley (who played Dan Humphrey in the original series) has since moved on to stalking across the U.S. as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix thriller You. But one of Joe’s paramours has just crossed over into new Upper East Side territory: Elizabeth Lail, aka Beck from You, is playing Lola Morgan in the Gossip Girl reboot.
New York City, NYPosted by
Dirt

The Museum of the City of New York Reprises its Famous Role on the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

School may be out for the summer in most places but the students of New York’s illustrious (yet fictional) Constance Billard School for Girls/St. Jude’s School for Boys have just returned to class for the first time in almost a decade thanks to HBO Max’s recent “Gossip Girl” reboot, which debuted July 8. (New episodes drop each Thursday.) And you know what that means! Your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite is back – with a vengeance! Sleeker, sexier and all-around more risqué, this is certainly not your grandmother’s “Gossip Girl.”
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Gossip Girl’ 2.0: Is the Classic Series Back for Good?

A spinoff of the beloved teen drama hit screens last week. Do these 2021 New York elites live up to Blair and Serena?. In recent years, there has been a huge rise in reboots of classic TV shows that captured the hearts of teens around the world. Many of those, including “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Full House” and “Boy Meets World,” have received a lot of praise, but for some shows, a reboot is not a great idea. Last week, HBO Max premiered the first episode of “Gossip Girl,” a spinoff of the hit teen drama of the same name, which aired from 2007 to 2012. The original show quickly became a classic, shooting actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester to stardom. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the new “Gossip Girl” has not met total praise just yet.
TV Seriesdailyutahchronicle.com

Soter: ‘Gossip Girl’ 2.0 is more Harmful than the Original

I would be lying if I said I didn’t go through a “Gossip Girl” phase. Much to my mother’s dismay, my friends and I watched every episode, and then we watched every episode again. The petty dramas and conniving plots were compelling, but what really left us hungry for more was the boundless wealth each character had access to — excluding the “poor” Humphreys, who could sadly only afford a $2 million dollar loft.
TV Seriespurewow.com

12 Shows Like 'Gossip Girl' to Stream Right Now

If you’ve been missing Chuck and Blair’s complicated romance or Serena’s dazzling outfits on Gossip Girl, you’re not alone. It’s been nearly a decade since these characters graced our screen in the iconic CW series. But lucky for us, HBO Max recently released a new sequel, complete with love triangles and Instagram filters. Still, if you're craving more compelling teen dramas that are filled with fashion inspiration, scandalous plotlines and swoon worthy romances, look no further. Keep reading for 12 shows like Gossip Girl, from The Bold Type to 90210.
MoviesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Actor Eyed for Huge DC Universe Movie Role

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is reportedly in talks to star as Blue Beetle in the upcoming HBO Max and DC Films movie about the Latino superhero. Maridueña would play the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle, who has never appeared in a movie before. This will be the first DC Comics movie with a Latino lead character.
TV SeriesSantafe New Mexican.com

Nice try, but new 'Gossip Girl' no match for original

Rise and shine, my dear readers, because boy do I have news for you: After a long decade away, it appears one beloved blogger is trying to make a comeback into the hearts of many — how could she try and replace perfection? But don’t worry. It just happens that I have the 411 on this wannabe newbie. Call me superstitious, but I have a feeling she won’t last long. After all, did no one tell her the original is always better than the copycat. -XOXO Valeria-
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Moon Knight confirms a villain for the new series

The representative of one of the actors of the Marvel Studios and Disney + series, Moon Knight, confirmed the role that he will play. A new threat is approaching the MCU. Marvel continues to expand and its Cinematographic Universe does not give truce. The production company is in huge proportions making more and more productions. In turn, since the launch of Disney+, they have had the luxury of exploring with series, having great success. Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Loki They convinced most of the fans, as well as the critics. The impact was so great that, this year, those were the great stars of the Emmy Awards evening. In the same way, other shows like Hawkeye, The Marvels, She Hulk O Moon Knight They will soon be added to the catalog.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Gossip Girl: 13 Actors You Probably Forgot Were On The Original Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spotted. Some familiar faces galavanting among Gossip Girl’s New York elite. While the scandalous 2007 CW series made household names of the main cast, including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, a number of other young actors like Krysten Ritter and Sebastian Stan have gone on to big careers following their guest appearances on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Gossip Girl Episode 4: What To Expect?

In just a matter of three episodes, the ‘Gossip Girl‘ reboot has not only distinguished itself from its predecessor but also brought in a fresh take on the teen drama genre. The third episode of the show is a testament to its bold and imaginative storytelling. It forms a cohesive narrative from the seeds of the interpersonal conflicts sown by the premiere episode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy