Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Hottest weekend of the year on its way!

By Brooke Laizer
wgno.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening on this hot Thursday! The forecast for late July across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was extreme with dangerous heat and fewer storms today to keep temperatures up in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within double digits after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area once again until 7PM. Afternoon highs reached the upper 90s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. Last Saturday, we tied a record high set back in 1981: 98 degrees at MSY. Monday, we broke 1981’s July 26th record of 96 at MSY when highs reached 97.

wgno.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Waters#Wgno#Msy#Saharan Dust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Cuomo brothers: Report places a new spotlight on a unique relationship

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. There's no relationship quite like it in politics or media: A pair of brothers, one governing the fourth biggest state in the country, the other hosting one of the most prominent shows on cable TV. Right now, both men are standing in a very bright spotlight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy