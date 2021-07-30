Simone Biles Shuts Down Critics After Event Exits, Opens Up About Battling Twisties Since Olympics Start

Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson on Monday lashed out at critics of gymnast Simone Biles, who attacked her decision to withdraw from several competitions at the Tokyo Games citing mental health concerns.In the tweet, Johnson compared winning silver and bronze medals to be “a win” if athletes were projected finalists.“Don’t listen to people whose only sport is stirring up s**t. Regardless how many followers they have,” he said in the tweet. The tweet caught the attention of former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has been a severe critic of Biles and many other high-profile women of...