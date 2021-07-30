Simone Biles Shuts Down Critics After Event Exits, Opens Up About Battling Twisties Since Olympics Start
Simone Biles is opening up about her mental health struggles, specifically feeling "lost in the air" during routines. On Thursday, the gymnast, 24, shared clips of her at practice in Tokyo. Biles' videos were also captioned with her response to those who believe she "quit" the Olympics when she chose to withdraw from the team all-around final after her first apparatus and declined to compete in the individual all-around last night.people.com
