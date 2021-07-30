Cancel
Sports

Simone Biles Shuts Down Critics After Event Exits, Opens Up About Battling Twisties Since Olympics Start

By Karen Mizoguchi
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is opening up about her mental health struggles, specifically feeling "lost in the air" during routines. On Thursday, the gymnast, 24, shared clips of her at practice in Tokyo. Biles' videos were also captioned with her response to those who believe she "quit" the Olympics when she chose to withdraw from the team all-around final after her first apparatus and declined to compete in the individual all-around last night.

Simone Biles
#Twisties#Q A#Instagram#Gold Over America#Team Usa#Nbc
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
