Can you add fraud, price gouging to things that vexed you during COVID-19?

By Lois M. Collins
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
American families know well the pain of school and business closures, remote work, layoffs and travel restrictions that resulted from COVID-19. But the pandemic also brought families a slew of challenges in the form of fraud, price-gouging, canceled prepaid events like vacations, changing refund policies, undelivered services and improbable cures.

