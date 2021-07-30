Cancel
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana has a race for mayor | Mayor Bruggeman to seek re-election

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas — Mayor Bob Bruggeman will ask voters for a fifth consecutive term in office this November, he said Thursday. Bruggeman said he wants to continue working on economic development in the city, as well as other big projects. He cited improvements at Texarkana Regional Airport, water rights and construction of a new water treatment plant, and downtown redevelopment, as well as the efforts of regional economic development group AR-TX REDI to attract new businesses.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

