Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscopes: July 30

Post-Star
 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As the warrior of the zodiac, you observe the rules of battle, aware of the advance and the retreat. What matters is honor in both scenarios — to be brave and never to desert the others. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Falling in love with a person...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Scorpio#Capricorn#Pisces#Creatorssyndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 12, 2021: Gemini, you show good judgment; Capricorn, show off your ingenuity

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Steve Howey was born in San Antonio, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star has portrayed Kevin Ball on the long running series “Shameless” since 2011. He also co-starred as Van Montgomery on the sitcom “Reba” from 2001 to 2007 and has appeared on episodes of “Dead to Me,” “SEAL Team” and “Sons of Anarchy.” On the big screen, Howey’s film work includes parts in “Game Over, Man,” “Something Borrowed” and “Stan Helsing.”
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 9, 2021. Cancerian author Vladimir Mayakovsky wrote a poem about how one morning he went half-mad and conversed with the sun. At first he called the supreme radiance a “lazy clown,” complaining that it just floated through the sky for hours while he, Mayakovsky, toiled diligently at his day job painting posters. Then he dared the sun to come down and have tea with him, which, to his shock, the sun did. The poet was agitated and worried—what if the close approach of the bright deity would prove dangerous? But the visitor turned out to be friendly. They had a pleasant dialog, and in the end the sun promised to provide extra inspiration for Mayakovsky’s future poetry. I invite you to try something equally lyrical and daring, dear Cancerian.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in August, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The sunny vibrance of Leo season is fully upon us, but the month of August is bringing so much more in terms of cosmic happenings. And many of those cosmic events have fortuitous implications for certain zodiac signs. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of Leo and Aquarius themes—the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel—as the full moon occurs in Aquarius on August 22, while the sun spends its last day in Leo. "This invites us to share our unique talents so that they benefit the collective," says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, of the meshing between individual-oriented Leo and community-focused Aquarius. Alongside other celestial transits, this placement will play a role in determining the best day in August, astrologically, for each sign of the zodiac.
Lifestyleregisterpublications.com

August 2-6

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20 Aries, feelings of nostalgia may come over you this week, prompting you to look at old family movies or thumb through photo albums. Enjoy this trip down Memory Lane. TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21 It is good to remain positive and keep an open mind,...
LifestyleElite Daily

This Is Your Most Secret Fear, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you follow or study astrology, you've probably spent hours upon hours Googling and researching your sign and the qualities associated with it. You’ve probably wondered, “Is this really how I come off?” The interpretations available about each zodiac sign tend to take a positive approach 99% of the time, which can be very uplifting — but can also feel a little too good to be true. Since there’s an array of information to be digested about the zodiac, it's not too often that you come across the not-so-fun facts about your zodiac sign, like your most secret fear.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestyleAnchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the week of Aug. 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Filmmaker Federico Fellini had an unexpected definition of happiness. He said it was "being able to speak the truth without hurting anyone." I suspect you will have abundant access to that kind of happiness in the coming weeks, Aries. I'll go even further: You will have extra power to speak the truth in ways that heal and uplift people. My advice to you, therefore, is to celebrate and indulge your ability. Be bold in expressing the fullness of what's interesting to you.
Lifestyleastrology.com

August Astrology Forecast: After the Storm Comes the Rainbow

We have arrived at one of the most decisive months of the year! Like every month, your August astrology forecast has all the aspects to create awareness around. We begin the month with the sun and Mercury in Leo activating the Saturn-Uranus square, the defining aspect of 2021. As the sun clashes first with Saturn on August 2 and then with Uranus on August 6, the entire first week of the month has an air of nervousness mixed with excitement. By now, it’s pretty clear which structures of our lives are up for review and perhaps even caught up in the crosshairs of this year’s push-and-pull between change and convention.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs About Love And Relationships

Your heart is more resilient than you think. It might hurt now, but it will heal. You shouldn’t walk away at the first sign of trouble. But you shouldn’t stay if you’re the only one trying to fix problems, either. Gemini. Love doesn’t get easier as you get older. You...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your August 2021 Horoscope Gives Off Major Main Character Energy

Welcome to August, babe! Your August 2021 horoscope is filled with ups (and also some downs), but you’ll come out of it stronger and more in touch with your resilience. The beginning of this month leads up to an intense New Moon in Leo on August 8. This new moon is encouraging you to express yourself more deeply and to tap into your creativity, as well as your zest for life.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyle21ninety.com

Summer Love Forecast: Here Are The 10 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

The secrets are in the stars – the secrets of romance, of course. Every zodiac sign is capable of showing love to their partner and being a romantic partner, but to what extent? Based on their compatibility with their fellow signs, these ten water, fire, earth and air signs are able to extend an extra amount of compassion to their loved ones.
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes Aug. 3, 2021: Martha Stewart, don’t let anyone take advantage of you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Evangeline Lilly, 42; Michael Ealy, 48; Martha Stewart, 80; Tony Bennett, 95. Happy Birthday: Your generosity and kindness are honorable, but don’t lose sight of your needs and the risks involved when you allow relationships to become imbalanced. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Observe how others react and give back. Equality matters if you want to maintain good working and personal relationships. Take an aggressive position regarding financial, medical and legal matters. Your numbers are 8, 12, 19, 24, 28, 34, 40.

Comments / 0

Community Policy