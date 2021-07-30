Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox trade for All-Star OF Kyle Schwarber, send Nationals minor-league pitcher

By Tom Westerholm
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Schwarber was on a tear before suffering a hamstring injury in early July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoHsw_0bCLZTGZ00
Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Red Sox acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Thursday, per a release from the team.

In exchange for Schwarber, the Red Sox sent right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez to Washington.

Schwarber has never played first base in the majors — the Red Sox’s major area of need — but he brings a lot of power to the lineup wherever he slots in.

Schwarber suffered a hamstring injury in early July and has not yet returned, but local reporters noted him working out in recent weeks. Prior to his injury, he was on a historic tear — from June 12 to July 2, he batted .338 and hit 16 home runs. As noted by the Red Sox in their release, Schwarber tied the major league record for most homers in a 10-game span with 12 from June 19-29, and he set the all-time record for most home runs as a leadoff hitter in a calendar month with 15.

The Cubs non-tendered Schwarber prior to this season, and the Nationals picked him up on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Ramirez started eight games for Low-A Salem and recorded a 2.03 ERA with 32 strikeouts.

To make room for Schwarber on the roster, the Red Sox designated Brandon Workman for assignment.

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 13-1 on Thursday with three crucial games against the Tampa Bay Rays looming.

The MLB trade deadline is Friday at 4 pm ET.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Brandon Workman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#The Red Sox#Cubs#Low A Salem#The Blue Jays#The Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBeverythinglubbock.com

Hunter Dobbins signs with Boston Red Sox

BOSTON — Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins signed with the Boston Red Sox, he announced on Twitter Saturday. The Red Sox took Dobbins with the No. 226 overall pick in the eighth round of the MLB Draft. He was one of nine Red Raiders drafted. Dobbins pitched for Texas Tech...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Forget Chris Sale, Watch Red Sox Prospect Save Home Run With Unreal Grab

Much has been made of Chris Sale’s rehab outing with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday. But that’s overshadowing what might be the most exciting moment of the afternoon — an absolutely electric grab from WooSox centerfielder Tate Matheny. Sale...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox trade philosophy leaves many doubters

The timing couldn’t be worse, of course. The first four-game losing streak of this Red Sox season comes in the aftermath of what could only be described as an underwhelming trade deadline performance from Boston’s front office. The Rays unceremoniously dumped the Red Sox out of first place in the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Blaze Jordan Promoted After Absurd Showing In FCL

Blaze Jordan was touted for his power going into the draft, and that was everything it was billed to be in his first professional baseball action. As a result, he’s getting promoted. The Boston Red Sox are sending Jordan to Low-A Salem after his showing in the Florida Complex League....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch: Trade deadline shakes things up

The Trade deadline shakes up the MiLB rosters as we look at this week’s Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch. The Boston Red Sox honestly did not make all that many moves at the trade deadline. Obviously, it would’ve been great if they could have added a little more help. However, at the same time I would have been absolutely gutted if they moved too many prospects.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox drop season-high 5th-straight game, fall to Tigers 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night. Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time. The Red Sox have lost a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy