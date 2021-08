Welcome to the Northwoods League Notebook. I’ll be sharing thoughts and observations with a feature or two along the way this summer covering the largest summer collegiate league there is. With 22 teams making up 12- and 10-team divisions, seven different states are represented in the NWL: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Thunder Bay (Ontario) would add one more state/province, and another country, but they are taking a second year off due to COVID-19 and the complications of the Canada-US border closure.