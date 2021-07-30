South Africa had no female swimmers in Rio. Tatjana Schoenmaker set a world record in Tokyo.
TOKYO — More than halfway through the eight days of Olympic swimming finals at Tokyo Aquatics Center, just two world marks had been broken — both by relay teams. The coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the entire world revealed its fallout on elite swimming: an interruption in training, a delayed Olympics and a global field that has struggled to keep up with old times, much less set new ones.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0