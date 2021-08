After issuing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony (They keep the year in which they should have been celebrated despite being 2021), many spectators realized that among the participating countries that paraded there was one that bore the name of “ROC” and although many wondered which country it belonged to, We soon learned that it was actually Russia, but What is the reason why Russia has to participate under the ROC nomenclature? Keep reading that we explain it to you.