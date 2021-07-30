Cancel
Seattle, WA

Man injured in Magnolia shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Magnolia area.

Seattle police said people at Ella Bailey Park heard gunfire at 1:35 p.m. near the intersections of 27th Avenue West and West Smith Street.

Officers reportedly found a shell casing but no victims.

Witnesses told police the suspect had fled.

However, less than 30 minutes after the shooting, officers said they found out a good Samaritan had taken a man with a gunshot wound to his chest to a North Seattle hospital. He was transferred to Harborview Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injury.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

