A client of mine is smart and stop-in-your-tracks gorgeous. You might think that would make her confident. Yet, here is how our session today began. She said something like:. “Everyone says I’m attractive but I don’t feel that way. I wish my nose and especially my belly were smaller, my skin smoother, and that I was taller. Worse, everyone assumes I’m competent and confident. On dates, I feel I have nothing to say, that I’m the stereotypical dumb blond and at work, it’s worse. I feel like I got my job because of my looks but that I’m pretty lame. This is no way to live!”