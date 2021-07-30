Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China's Didi denies report of plan to buy back shares

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXNXp_0bCLXCZs00

BEIJING — (AP) — Didi Global Inc. on Friday denied a report by The Wall Street Journal that the ride-hailing service was considering buying back its U.S.-traded shares after its June market debut was disrupted by Chinese government orders to overhaul data security.

The Journal, citing unidentified sources, said buying back the shares was one option being considered by Didi and its bankers to resolve investor complaints. Didi’s share price has fallen about 25% since its June 30 debut after the company was blocked from adding new customers while it overhauled how it handled their data and regulators announced a review of company-wide network security.

“The company affirms that the above information is not true,” Didi said on its website. “The company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the company.”

The three-sentence statement gave no information about the security review, when normal operation might resume or possible options being considered in response to investors' complaints.

Didi, headquartered in Beijing, raised about $4.4 billion in its stock offering.

It is one of a series of Chinese companies hit by stepped-up enforcement of anti-monopoly, data security and other regulations.

Share prices of games and social media operator Tencent Holding Ltd. and e-commerce platforms Alibaba Group and JD.com Inc. in New York and Hong Kong also have fallen.

China’s cyberspace regulator said it found “serious violations” in how Didi collected and stored personal information. It said the company was to “rectify problems” but gave no details. Didi was later ordered to remove 25 of its apps from online stores.

Chinese authorities said this month they will step up supervision of companies with shares traded on foreign stock exchanges. It said that will include oversight of cross-border data flows and management of confidential information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Alibaba Group#Ap#Didi Global Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese#Tencent Holding Ltd#Jd Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyFortune

Tencent stock craters as investors fear Beijing will crack down on gaming next

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tencent Holdings Ltd. dived as much as 10% Tuesday after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, stoking fears Beijing will next set its sights on online entertainment.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Tencent Becomes Chinese Regulator Target, Buying the Dip Is Risky

Chinese regulators have been imposing clever blockades for domestic big tech brands, particularly those that are publicly listed on U.S. stock market exchanges. Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) is the next in line, and China's offensive move came from a surprising angle. Article continues below advertisement. China pummeled Tencent in the news,...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Tech stocks fuel Hong Kong reprieve rally as China money returns

(Aug 4): The return of Chinese investors and bargain hunters in tech stocks is giving Hong Kong’s equities market a reprieve from weeks of relentless selling. The Hang Seng Index rose as much 1.7% Wednesday, led by rebound in technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., after Chinese state media moderated its criticism of the sector. Anta Sports Products Ltd. surged 10% after Beijing unveiled a massive sports investment plan.
BusinessPosted by
Action News Jax

Rights group urges Western firms to stop Belarus TV ads

BERLIN — (AP) — A German-Swiss group that campaigns for human rights in Belarus called Wednesday for Western companies to stop buying airtime for advertising on the authoritarian country’s state broadcasters. Libereco said major consumer goods companies such as Procter & Gamble, Nestle and Mars were among the top advertisers...
Businesskfru.com

Alibaba seeks to reassure investors as Beijing’s business crackdown grows

Alibaba sought to reassure investors by unveiling a 50% increase in its share repurchase plans Tuesday while reporting somewhat mixed results. The Chinese online shopping behemoth has been slammed in recent months by Beijing’s widening crackdown on private business, stoking concerns about its future. On Tuesday, it reported a drop in earnings despite an increase in sales.
Video GamesSpringfield News Sun

China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent Holdings, said Tuesday it will limit gaming time for minors and ban children under age 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media article called games “spiritual opium." Tencent’s pledge to curb gaming for minors came hours after the company’s...
MarketsNew Haven Register

Alibaba Profits Trimmed in First Quarter Following Regulatory Crackdown

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba should be well positioned to take advantage of the early recovery of China’s economy. But its results for the three months to June, published on Tuesday, did not show the full extent of that potential. Net income attributable to shareholders was down by 5% at $6.99...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
StocksAdvanced Television

Tencent shares slump 23%

China’s tough crackdown on certain technology sectors, including Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Tencent, has resulted in Tencent being the world’s worst stock-market performer. Tencent lost 23 per cent of its value in July, wiping out some Rand 2.5 trillion (€143bn) of market value. Nine of the top ten losers in...
StocksInvestorPlace

Alibaba Group Is a Political Battlefield Stock

Alibaba Group (NASDAQ:BABA), the leading Chinese cloud stock, is not going out of business. You’re not about to be prohibited from owning BABA stock. But that’s not the way it’s trading. Shares hit a short-term bottom of $186 on July 27 but have since bounced back to $195. That’s a market cap of $530 billion, but a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. It’s just over 5x last year’s sales of $111 billion, based on the current exchange rate of 6.46 yuan to the dollar.
MarketsWashington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies seeking capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap its deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion through first-time share sales over the past two decades. This money flow was immensely profitable for all involved: The founders, the bankers, early investors and new shareholders. Yet all this now looks set to change. China has pledged to write new rules for companies going public outside the mainland and to step up oversight of those already trading offshore. It’s unclear whether Didi Global Inc.’s contentious initial public offering in June was the catalyst; the U.S. has been taking steps to force some Chinese firms to open their books or face delisting, and now has blocked new public offerings. Either way it’s a major shakeup for Chinese companies -- which account for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion equity market -- as well as their private equity backers and Wall Street.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Didi denies that it is going private to placate authorities in China

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. today formally denied a report from The Wall Street Journal that it was planning to take the company private to placate authorities in mainland China. The report claims that Didi could compensate investors for losses incurred since its U.S. public listing in late June...
BusinessBBC

Didi: Chinese ride-hailing giant denies plans to go private

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has denied a report that it was considering going private to appease Chinese authorities. Its shares had soared by almost 50% in Thursday's pre-market trade after the Wall Street Journal report. Since making its US market debut a month ago the company has been targeted by...
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketRealist

Will DiDi Stock Go Private Following China's App Shutdown?

Big tech has an even bigger enemy, and it's the Chinese government. That's why, moments after DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) went public in a $4.4 billion IPO, China shut down the DiDi ride-hailing app due to its practice of inflated prices and unfair driver treatment. The fledgling stock plummeted and hasn't recovered yet from its initial price point.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Didi Considers Going Private as China's Tech Crackdown Hammers Investors

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. For some high-profile public figures, escaping to a private life out of the spotlight would be a dream come true. The same applies to some public companies — on Thursday, it was revealed Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is weighing whether to go private, less than two months after its IPO.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Didi denies 'rumour' that it could go private

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday that a “rumour” that it could go private was not true. The company issued its statement shortly after a report in the Wall Street Journal said that Didi was considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses following its recent initial public offering (IPO). (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Comments / 0

Community Policy