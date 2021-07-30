Cancel
Baseball: Longest tenured Bismarck Capital set to play in his final state tournament

By Phil Benotti
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class A State Legion tournament will be underway tomorrow, and for the Bismarck Capitals, it’ll be the last state tournament with an original founding player. From the start of the Capitals six years ago, Josh Lardy has been with the program from the beginning. Lardy has provided innings on the mound, as well as being a big bat in the lineup. But for Lardy, it’s the changes from how the program start to where it is now that he will remember the most.

