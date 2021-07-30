Ozarks Healthcare sees all-time high of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ozarks Healthcare reached a new high of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, July 29. As of today, there are a total of 33 patients positive with COVID-19 hospitalized within the health system. Patients range in age from 25 to 94. In response to the continued surge of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 in its service area, Ozarks Healthcare reopened Unit 2A, its COVID-19 unit, on Wednesday, July 28.www.westplainsdailyquill.net
Comments / 0