Rise UP for Children Demonstration

longisland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITE - Show the world that we are united in this fight by using our collective power to shine a light on human trafficking. EDUCATE - Empower the everyday person to understand the severity of human trafficking through the lens of accurate information and statistics. MOTIVATE - Move as many...

events.longisland.com


#Human Trafficking
Related
wflx.com

South Florida campaign to 'Rise Up for Children' in human trafficking

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports Florida ranks third for human trafficking. And in recognition of Friday’s World Day Against Human Trafficking in Persons one South Florida group of advocates is making their fight more public. Santana Pizza in Jupiter is a family business that pride’s itself on providing a...
Derrick

UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The war-torn country saw a 47%...
KDVR.com

Concern rises for unvaccinated children amid 4th COVID wave

DENVER (KDVR) — Some parents of children under the age of 12 are feeling helpless because they can’t get their kids vaccinated. This comes as the country prepares to enter a fourth COVID-19 wave. The Delta variant is causing a surge in hospitalizations where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low. Hospitals...
SocietyUN News Centre

"States Must Step Up Action to End Alarming Rise in Trafficking in Children" - SRSG Maalla M'jid and IOM Director General joint appeal to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Geneva/New York 30 July 2021 – Despite progress during the past 20 years, trafficking in persons, particularly children, remains a high-profit, low-risk crime and a more concerted effort is needed to fight it, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children (SRSG) said today.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

T.I. accuses the gay community of bullying and harassing him

Music impresario T.I. is firing back at the LBGTQ community, accusing them of bullying and harassing him for supporting DaBaby’s controversial comments. “Everyone up in arms and upset about what DaBaby said. I understand people saying that they feel that it’s insensitive,” Tip said on Instagram live on Wednesday, July 28, according to Neighborhood Talk. “I think you guys have to understand that on stage, that’s not the place that rappers go to be sensitive and soothe everybody’s feelings. It’s a place to go to have a good time.”
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
RelationshipsEntrepreneur

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
RelationshipsPosted by
NBC News

Prince Harry and Megan could face a ludicrous legal battle over access to their children

When news broke that Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, planned to petition California courts for access to his grandchildren, 2-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie, I immediately thought of the online recovery group for adult children of dysfunctional families that I’ve participated in for nearly a decade. At least once a week, a participant seeks advice about how to handle a legal petition from a toxic grandparent trying to gain access to their minor children.
SocietyEsquire

John Paulk Was The Poster Boy of the Ex-Gay Movement For 25 Years. Here's Where He Is Now.

For over a decade, John Paulk was the poster boy of the ex-gay movement. As a self-proclaimed converted gay man happily married to his wife, an ex-lesbian named Anne, he made countless media appearances, spoke at Exodus conferences, and publicly advocated for “gay reparative therapy” for “broken” homosexuals. But in 2013, he reached a point where he could no longer continue living a lie. He tells the story of his journey in a new Netflix documentary, Pray Away.
Kidsabccolumbia.com

As some schools start to return, coronavirus cases among children are on the rise

ABC NEWS– Experts say the surge in new coronavirus cases across the country is driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. There are also new reports of “breakthrough infections” among people who are already fully vaccinated. Cases in children are also on the rise, just as some schools are resuming. Many of those children are too young to get their shots.
Religionnewwaysministry.org

Catholic Nun’s Accompaniment of Transgender Community Began with a Bus Ride

A Catholic nun in India has a dignified vision for the transgender community that all started on a bus. While traveling in Assam, a state located in northeastern India, Sr. Prema Chowallur, a member of the Congregation of Sisters of the Cross, noticed a woman sitting alone on the crowded local transportation. Prema sat down where nobody else would and soon realized her seatmate was a trans woman. In their conversation, the trans woman described how her family had excluded her and she had ended up in a slum.
wfirnews.com

Are your children up to date on school vaccinations? Many are not.

Local health officials are urging parents and guardians to be sure their school-age children are properly vaccinated — and this has nothing to do with COVID-19. Among so many other things, the pandemic has resulted in fewer regular medical visits, and that includes those for school-age children to receive required vaccines. Officials say with limited exceptions, children cannot attend either public or private schools without those vaccinations, and the health department is expanding its days and hours for school vaccine appointments until classes resume. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
cachevalleydaily.com

County officials and CAPSA team up to benefit children

CACHE COUNTY – Among the services now being offered by Cache County’s new Children’s Justice Center (CJC) is a streamlined process for obtaining a child protective order. That service is possible thanks to a partnership between county officials and the local Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) organization, according...

