Tokyo 2020 will see the Olympics debut of Michael Andrew, who is, by any measure, one of the world’s best swimmers. The 22-year-old already has five short-course World Championship gold medals. At the United States of America Olympic Trials before these games he took a surprise victory in the 100-metre breaststroke; at those same trials he set the fifth-fastest 200 metre individual medley time in history.A pool polymath, Andrew will vie with British medal hopes Adam Peaty in the 100-metre breaststroke and Ben Proud in the 50m freestyle sprint. He is the first American swimmer to qualify in breaststroke and...