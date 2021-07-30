Past Heart of the Ozarks Fair Participants Needed for MU Survey

Howell County MU Extension will be conducting a research study on the how the Heart of the Ozarks youth market animal show and sale impacted youth participants. Anyone over the age of 21 who participated in the event as a child is encouraged to participate. Participants will take a 5-minute survey on their experiences with the show and sale. A digital or paper option is available. Anyone interested in participating can contact the Howell County MU Extension office at 417-256-2391 or email Youth Development Specialist Dr. Krista Tate at tatekr@missouri.edu or Livestock Specialist Elizabeth Picking at macconnelle@missouri.edu.