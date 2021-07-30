Cancel
Jazz Trade 30th Pick To Memphis Grizzlies

By Ben Anderson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz traded the 30th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Jazz had a series of talented players sitting on the board at number 30 but opted to make the move in exchange for a series of second-round picks.

