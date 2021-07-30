Lauren Cohan Says Season 11 Is “The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had" on The Walking Dead

Okay, we're going to take a break from all of the doom-n-gloom surrounding how it feels covering AMC's The Walking Dead, knowing that the upcoming 11th season is also the long-running series' last. So if there was ever a time when something a little fun and light-hearted was needed, now would that time. Thankfully, the folks over at AMC and TWD had something up their sleeves to roll out on Tuesday- and they enlisted Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) to help them. So if you've ever wondered which The Walking Dead character you would be, you're only ten questions away from the truly 109% scientifically sound answer. In fact, it was so tough to resist that even Cohan and Morgan had to give it a try.