Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Lauren Cohan Says Season 11 Is “The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had" on The Walking Dead

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot to unpack between Maggie and Negan in Season 11 of The Walking Dead — and returning star Lauren Cohan says the new season is "the most fun I've ever had on this show." Cohan first rode into action as Maggie Greene in Season 2 of The Walking Dead, staying on the AMC zombie drama until her mid-season exit in Season 9. But Maggie returned just in time to witness the end of the Whisperer War in Season 10, and Cohan is back as a full-time series regular for the Final Season pitting Team Family — including Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — against a terrifying threat from Maggie's past.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Steven Yeun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Team Family#Twd#Amc#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Walking Dead director shares new Rick Grimes movie update

The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes spin-off movie is definitely still going ahead, according to the director. Greg Nicotero has given an update about what's happening with the movie, saying it's taking a little longer as they're just making sure "they get it right". Nicotero has admitted he's still not sure...
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead: Best of Daryl Collects Norman Reedus’ Iconic TWD Episodes

TWD: Best of Daryl, collecting the best moments of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in "iconic" episodes from ten seasons of The Walking Dead, is out now on AMC+. After Reedus tells Daryl's Story in The Walking Dead: Origins, the first in a series of specials premiering Thursdays on the streaming service, viewers can revisit some of Daryl and Reedus' best moments on The Walking Dead in the new collection exclusive to AMC+ subscribers. The crossbow-wielding zombie apocalypse survivor, who returns in the three-part Final Season of The Walking Dead on August 22, is the second character spotlighted in the collection after TWD: Best of Morgan (Lennie James).
TV SeriesGizmodo

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead isn’t the only zombie show coming to an end soon. One of AMC’s spinoffs, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will too. After a successful first season that began in October, its upcoming second season will be its last. Why? Well, the cast and crew took to the computer screens of virtual San Diego Comic-Con @ Home to tease what’s to come, and debut some new footage for fans.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Walking Dead’ Drops Full Trailer for Final Season

A trailer for the final season of The Walking Dead dropped Saturday during a panel for San Diego Comic-Con at Home. “If we live, we live for them. If we die, we die for them,” is among the bold statements heard in the three-and-a-half minute trailer, which describes itself as “the beginning of the end.” Many central characters were highlighted in-between zombie action sequences, including Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol).
MoviesComicBook

Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Wants to Cast The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman hopes to reunite former Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in future seasons of his adult animated superhero series. Lincoln and Gurira, who played partners Rick Grimes and Michonne before their respective exits in Seasons 9 and 10 of the AMC zombie drama, would join a cast led by their former Walking Dead co-star Steven Yeun as the voice of 17-year-old costumed crime-fighter Mark Grayson. The series, already renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Amazon Prime Video, reunites current Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, and Ross Marquand with former cast members Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, and Sonequa Martin-Green.
TV & VideosComicBook

Norman Reedus: Daryl and Rick Reunion in The Walking Dead Movie Is “Up in the Air” (Exclusive)

Norman Reedus isn't aware of plans to join Walking Dead co-star Andrew Lincoln on the big screen, saying the story of the Rick Grimes movie trilogy is "up in the air." Reedus, who next appears in the 24-episode Final Season of The Walking Dead and the announced Daryl & Carol series with Melissa McBride, reveals he knows nothing about Lincoln's feature film spin-off set in the years after Rick's Season 9 disappearance from the flagship show. Speaking to ComicBook's Brandon Davis ahead of The Walking Dead Season 11 panel at virtual San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Reedus shared his hopes for a Daryl and Rick reunion on the big or small screen:
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: Why Season 11 Is Not Coming To Netflix

The Walking Dead works to launch season 11 that will put an end to one of the most iconic series of recent years. AMC’s post-apocalyptic horror hit will release in the next few days, but this year there will be a significant change for fans who follow him on Netflix because the episodes will not be included in the platform. What happened?
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

First Look at Fear the Walking Dead Season 7

During AMC’s virtual Walking Dead panel at [email protected], the network shared a sneak peek clip from Season 7 of Fear the walking dead was revealed with Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) as they try to care for the orphaned baby Morgan, giving us a glimpse as it is now in the Texas landscape after the explosion following the events of last season’s nuclear explosion; check it out below along with last night’s panel featuring Scott Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Christine Evangelista, Mo Collins and Karen David.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

New images of the final season of The Walking Dead released

With only a month to go until The living Dead returns for its eleventh and final season, eight new images have been released from the zombie drama series starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Carol (Melissa McBride), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Alden (Callan McAuliffe); look here…
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead season 10 Steelbook, Zavvi exclusive

The Walking Dead has a little less than a month until the premiere of the final season airs on AMC. Many fans are purchasing memorabilia to add to their collections before the series ends. Season 10 of the series will have a Steelbook release in November. This will be a great item to add to any TWD fans collection.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Ending of The Walking Dead Final Season Is Not Yet Written

Showrunner Angela Kang reveals the ending of The Walking Dead is plotted and pitched but not yet written ahead of the series finale scheduled for next year. The eleventh and final season of the AMC zombie drama will air in three parts through 2022, returning with the beginning of the end on August 22 (or one week earlier on AMC+). The super-sized season, extended at 24 episodes to air as a Final Season Trilogy of eight-episode blocks, pulls from the final arc of creator Robert Kirkman's comic book zombie saga that ended after 193 issues in July 2019.
MoviesComicBook

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Want to Play Flashpoint Batman and Joker in DC Movies (Exclusive)

Ever since The Walking Dead stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan were cast as Thomas and Martha Wayne for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, talk of them appearing in the same roles but from a different universe has been ongoing. Even now, with Snyder's version of the Dark Knight seemingly no longer a major part of Warner Bros. plans moving forward, it's still something that comes up. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis ahead of The Walking Dead's Comic-Con panel, Morgan and Cohan opened up about how much they talk about wanting to play those roles, specifically the ones seen in Flashpoint where Thomas became Batman and Martha became The Joker.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead: JDM "Real" Character Irony; Lauren Cohan Goes Regal

Okay, we're going to take a break from all of the doom-n-gloom surrounding how it feels covering AMC's The Walking Dead, knowing that the upcoming 11th season is also the long-running series' last. So if there was ever a time when something a little fun and light-hearted was needed, now would that time. Thankfully, the folks over at AMC and TWD had something up their sleeves to roll out on Tuesday- and they enlisted Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) to help them. So if you've ever wondered which The Walking Dead character you would be, you're only ten questions away from the truly 109% scientifically sound answer. In fact, it was so tough to resist that even Cohan and Morgan had to give it a try.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'Walking Dead' Actor

Lucifer Season 6 is set to be the show's farewell, but that doesn't mean they're not adding any new actors into the mix. In Season 6, Episode 1, actor Chris Coy will appear. Coy is best known for playing Martin on four episodes of The Walking Dead and bellboy Barry Horowitz in five True Blood episodes. He also played Calvin Bunker on Banshee and L.P. Everett on Treme. In Lucifer Season 6, he'll play a character with very bad intentions.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Yet Another Spinoff Of ‘The Walking Dead’ In The Works

The Walking Dead keeps shambling on. TWD showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple this week confirmed what fans have expected for some time–an as-yet-untitled spinoff series spotlighting Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier will indeed happen, as reported by comicbook.com. Kang and Gimple co-created the sequel series...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Walking Dead star offers small hint about Daryl and Carol spin-off

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus has offered a nugget of information concerning the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier spin-off. During Comic-Con@Home last weekend, IMDb caught up with the zombie drama's cast where Reedus was quizzed on the in-development adventures of his and Melissa McBride's characters. "I can't tell you a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy