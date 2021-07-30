Lauren Cohan Says Season 11 Is “The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had" on The Walking Dead
There's a lot to unpack between Maggie and Negan in Season 11 of The Walking Dead — and returning star Lauren Cohan says the new season is "the most fun I've ever had on this show." Cohan first rode into action as Maggie Greene in Season 2 of The Walking Dead, staying on the AMC zombie drama until her mid-season exit in Season 9. But Maggie returned just in time to witness the end of the Whisperer War in Season 10, and Cohan is back as a full-time series regular for the Final Season pitting Team Family — including Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — against a terrifying threat from Maggie's past.comicbook.com
