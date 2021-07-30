Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Scattered thunderstorms have ended this evening Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon and evening .Southerly flow will continue to bring moisture into the area. The heat and moisture will combine to support isolated to scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the evening over a wider area. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Lightning on dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest to west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except stronger gusty and shifting winds are likely in and near thunderstorms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.